Kellyanne Conway, Nancy Pelosi clash after Trump meeting with Democrats was cut short: report

White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, allegedly had a terse exchange after a meeting between President Trump and Democratic lawmakers was cut short on Wednesday.

Trump scrapped the meeting, which was slated as an opportunity to discuss the country's infrastructure, after Pelosi told reporters that the president "engaged in a cover-up" following a meeting with her caucus.

According to The Hill, after Trump left the room, Conway asked the Speaker if she had a "direct response to the president."

TRUMP DEMANDS END TO 'PHONY INVESTIGATIONS' IN FIERY ROSE GARDEN STATEMENT, AFTER MEETING WITH DEMS CUT SHORT

"I'm responding to the president, not staff," Pelosi reportedly shot back.

Conway slammed Pelosi's dismissal of her.

"Really great. That’s really pro-woman of you,” the White House counselor is said to have responded.

PELOSI RATCHETS UP RHETORIC, SAYS TRUMP MAY HAVE COMMITTED 'IMPEACHABLE OFFENSE' IN 'PLAIN SIGHT'

Fox News did not get an immediate response from Speaker Pelosi's office or the White House.

The tense moment came before Trump blasted Democratic lawmakers with his remarks from the Rose Garden, telling reporters, "I don't do cover-ups."

“You can't do it under these circumstances,” Trump said about negotiating with Democrats. “Get these phony investigations over with.”

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Pelosi doubled down on her accusation at the Center for American Progress 2019 Ideas Conference Wednesday afternoon.

“The fact is, in plain sight, in the public domain, this president is obstructing justice and he's engaged in a cover-up. And that could be an impeachable offense,” Pelosi said.