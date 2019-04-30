Kellyanne Conway on Nadler’s threat to arrest White House officials over subpoenas: ‘Congress needs to calm down’

Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway is firing back Tuesday against Rep. Jerry Nadler’s apparent threat to arrest or fine members of the Trump Administration if they fail to comply with Congressional subpoenas.

Nadler, the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said during a radio interview yesterday that if “someone is in contempt of Congress, you send the Sergeant at Arms and you arrest them” or “you fine him $20,000 a day.” The New York Democrat has issued subpoenas for administration officials and is seeking documents related to Trump’s financial records and the Mueller report – but the president is refusing to play along.

“Are we actually dangling arrests of innocent citizens for not complying with subpoenas?” Conway asked on "America’s Newsroom." “I think Congress needs to calm down a little bit on this.”

Conway also spoke about a battle Nadler currently is having with Attorney General William Barr, who is slated to appear before the House Judiciary Committee Thursday to testify on the process behind the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report. But as of Tuesday, it’s unclear whether Barr will actually attend the hearing as the two are locked in a dispute over who will be handling the questioning, sources have told Fox News.

BARR SPARS WITH NADLER OVER LONG-AWAITED HEARING

Conway said it’s up to Barr whether or not he wants to testify in front of the House.

“He is certainly testifying [in front of] the Senate so it’s not like he is afraid to answer questions under oath,” she told co-host Bill Hemmer.

“But the harassment of Bill Barr and the disrespect is completely disgraceful to this man who spent his career in public service and in private law practice,” Conway added, referring to criticism from Congressional Democrats over how Barr handled the report’s release.

“I think that people are just mad at Bob Mueller and his investigators for not getting the president in an interview, for shutting down the investigation before those who felt like they should produce the goods got it."

In regards to Juan Guaido’s call Tuesday for the military to oust embattled Venezuelan ruler Nicolas Maduro, Conway said it’s time for the “madman” to go.

“We know Chavez was in power for about 20 years, these things take time – this has gone on for about three months with Juan Guiado. But we support the people of Venezuela and that is why we in the United States have tried to deliver so many supplies just to meet their basic needs,” she said.

“The president has made very clear all around this world that America First is not America alone and that we will stand in the breach when people like the Venezuelans are suffering,” she added.

Fox News’ Gregg Re contributed to this report.