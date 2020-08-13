Conway mocks Biden call for enforced masking: 'The best he can come up with is a national mask mandate?'

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden's call for all governors to mandate public mask-wearing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus is a rip-off of President Trump's own statements on the issue, White House counselor Kellyanne Conway claimed on "The Story" Thursday.

"For somebody who's been in Washington for the last 47 years and in this building [the White House] as vice president for eight, the best he can come up with is a national mask mandate?" Conway asked rhetorically. "We are in a global pandemic -- a medical and financial crisis -- and it shows you why in his last few runs for president he failed to even get 1% of the vote."

During an event in Wilmington, Del., Thursday, Biden said: "Every single American should be wearing a mask when they are outside for the next three months at a minimum. Every governor should mandate mandatory mask-wearing."

The former vice president added that wearing a mask is "not about your rights, it's about your responsibilities as an American."

"This president has said, this president tweeted out several weeks ago now ... to wear a mask when you can't socially distance. Our entire task force has said that," Conway told host Martha MacCallum. "I'm in those meetings and I sit right behind Drs. [Anthony] Fauci and [Deborah] Birx, [and] that's why I see. They have said it.

"Not everybody said that at the beginning, by the way," Conway acknowledged. "Our doctors weren't saying that at the beginning, but after we had enough masks beyond what the first responders and the health care workers needed it we have been telling people all along, wear masks."

She added that masking up is believed to be more effective at preventing the wearer from spreading the virus than as a prophylactic against contracting it.

"To hear someone who wants to be president of the United States -- I've been waiting with bated breath to hear what Kamala Harris and Joe Biden tell us to do with a global pandemic, because if they've got a great answer I don't want them to wait until November 4th -- they should be telling us now to help this great country -- and he came up with a mask mandate," Conway said.

"Joe Biden is already a serial plagiarist, and he's [now] plagiarizing Donald Trump who has already said 'be a patriot buy a mask'."