Kellyanne Conway reflects on leaving White House, husband's attacks on Trump: 'I don't let anyone define me'

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway addressed her husband's public rebuke of President Trump Wednesday in one of her final interviews before she departs the administration, telling "The Story" that she tries "to use my social media platform to not attack people."

Conway has largely kept her personal life hidden from the public eye, often dodging questions about her attorney husband George's scathing criticism of Trump on Twitter. George Conway recently told The Washington Post that Trump’s presidency was “maddening to watch” and said he tweets his criticisms so that he doesn’t “end up screaming” at his wife about her boss.

"What I would say is, I don't let anybody define me and nobody can make you feel badly without your permission," said Conway, who added that "I think that American couples can disagree and all of that, but I preferred to remain much more private about that and try to use my social media platform to not attack people."

Conway, long a fixture in the Trump White House, announced she was leaving her position on Sunday, citing her devotion to her children and her renewed focus on providing "less drama, more mama.”

"What I'm doing is what millions and millions of parents across the country are doing, which is trying to navigate this new not-so-normal where the kids are learning from home, and I want to be there for them," Conway explained.

Conway thanked President Trump for believing in her, and for making sure that she and "the other women here have been on equal footing with the men."

"I know this sounds very simple but the truth is I love my job," Conway told MacCallum. "I thought it was a blessing, not a burden, to work through this great nation and this great country.

"You don't come here for the money. What I make here in a year I used to make in a few speeches ..." she went on. "You come here for the love of country, to think you can be one molecule that's a positive force for change."

The couple's 15-year-old daughter, Claudia, has also been critical of Trump on social media, despite her mother's best efforts to "keep our lives very private."

"I never had a Facebook account or Instagram accounts," Kellyanne said. "I don't post pictures of my kids every day. I want them to think I'm a good mom, I don't need the whole world to think I am because I'm posting pictures."

As for what comes next, Conway vowed, "I'm not leaving the arena forever."

