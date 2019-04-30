Conway calls out Ocasio-Cortez for posts about Netflix documentary while 'away from tech'

Counselor to the president Kellyanne Conway appeared on “Hannity” Monday where she explained why she attacked Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., for not tweeting about the Sri Lanka Easter massacre and referred to media who haven’t pressed the freshman congresswoman as “fangirls.”

“I usually leave Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and some of these other freshmen like Ilhan Omar, [Rashida] Tlaib alone because basically when they speak, it's a gift to conservatives and to the Republican Party,” Conway said. But she told Sean Hannity that while she is pressed consistently on everything President Trump says, Ocasio-Cortez is treated like a ‘hero' and goes unchallenged in the media.

CONWAY: HOUSE DEMOCRATIC LEADERS FRUSTRATED BY AOC

“But I really had to call her out here because I am on television shows, and I'm asked constantly, ‘Why didn't Donald Trump say this, why did he use that word? Where is the semi-colon in this tweet where I believe it should be.’ And I said hey, does anybody ask Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who you give a hero's welcome to? All you fangirls ever bother to ask her why she’s been completely silent on the massacre against Sri Lanka on Easter Sunday?” Conway said.

Conway on Sunday criticized the freshman congresswoman for not tweeting about the bombings targeting Christians in Sri Lanka.

"I see officials who get a lot of airtime and ink like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, congresswoman, who tweets many times about the mosque and never once about the Christians being killed in Sri Lanka," Conway said on CNN's "State of the Union."

Ocasio-Cortez responded on Twitter accusing Conway Sunday of attempting to "stoke suspicion" regarding the freshman lawmaker's religion. The New York congresswoman also noted she was visiting her grandmother in Puerto Rico for Easter and “away from tech.”

Conway criticized Ocasio-Cortez Monday while on 'Hannity" for not tweeting about Sri Lanka the next day, and instead promoted a documentary about herself.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“The very next day, still picking through the rubble in Sri Lanka, looking for survivors or of the deceased. She had time to tweet about a Netflix documentary about her,” Conway said. The Daily Caller pointed out that her tweets did end on April 18, and there were no tweets on Easter Sunday, but "her account did include both a tweet and a retweet about the upcoming movie “Knock Down The House.”

Conway reiterated the issue was not about her faith.

“It’s not about her faith, it’s about her selectivity,” Conway told Hannity.