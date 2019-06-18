President Trump unveils 2020 slogan to replace 2016 rallying cry during campaign rally

President Trump revealed the 2020 re-election campaign slogan to replace his Make America Great Again mantra from 2016.

"Make America Great Again" was the best political slogan in history, but it's time for a change, Trump told the adoring audience Tuesday at his campaign kickoff rally in Orlando.

"We've made America great again, but how do you give up the number one call it theme, logo, statement, in the history of politics for a new one?" the president asked the crowd.

"You know there is a new one that really works, and that's called 'Keep America Great.' Right? 'Keep America Great.'"

Trump claimed his presidential tenure has borne true his new campaign slogan, pointing to his administration's accomplishments.

"We have really done it," the Republican said. "We have rebuilt our military, it's still in the process."

"We've taken care of our vets. We've cut the hell out of regulations."

Trump remarked if he loses in 2020 under the "Keep America Great" banner, people will criticize the slogan change. But so confident is the president, he didn't consider a 2020 loss to be within the realm of possibility.

"If I do it with a new theme... and if I lose, people are going to say 'what mistake that was'," he claimed. "But we're not going to lose so it's not going to matter."

The president then uttered each slogan, waiting for the crowd to give a reaction to each individually. Both taglines elicited booming cheers from the crowd.

Just over four years ago, Trump descended through the pink marble and brass atrium of Trump Tower to announce his candidacy for president, the first step on a journey few analysts believed would take him all the way to the White House.

This time, thousands of supporters arrived more than 40 hours in advance to secure a spot in the Amway Center, despite sweltering heat to see him formally announce his re-election campaign. Some had been camped in chairs for several nights.

