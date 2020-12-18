Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

White House
Published

White House press secretary says sensationalism drives too many journalists

Kayleigh McEnany said conservative women will have to learn to deal with heckling

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
close
Big Tech ‘rooted out information’ that could have affected presidential election result: Kayleigh McEnanyVideo

Big Tech ‘rooted out information’ that could have affected presidential election result: Kayleigh McEnany

Trump 2020 campaign adviser Kayleigh McEnany discusses Big Tech’s influence on presidential election, weighs in on Georgia Senate runoffs on ‘Fox &amp; Friends.’

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany, a frequent target of news media criticism, says some of the journalists she deals with are "driven by sensationalism."

Others, she acknowledged in an interview with The Daily Caller News Foundation published on Friday, are "incredible" and "still do the job of journalism" but McEnany says they are "few and far between."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I stand by what I said that I don't call on activists," McEnany added. "Activists are people who shout at you as you leave the room in a way to be derogatory and demeaning."

McEnany gave the example of "Playboy reporters," likely in reference to Brian Karem, who repeatedly shouted questions at the press secretary during a Nov. 20 briefing about when President Trump would admit he lost his bid for a second term.

MEET THE WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY: KAYLEIGH MCENANY ON HOW GOD'S PLAN LED HER TO THE PODIUM

CNN White House correspondent Kaitlan Collins tweeted on Nov. 20 that McEnany had directly called her an activist.

"It’s understandable why someone who hasn’t done their job — taking questions from reporters — in weeks would confuse someone else doing theirs with activism," Collins said.

McEnany said the shouting is something "conservative women will have to deal with when standing at the podium," whereas a liberal woman would "never have to deal with that kind of heckling."

KAYLEIGH MCENANY CALLS OUT CNN'S ANDERSON COOPER FOR FALSELY CLAIMING HER HUSBAND CHEERED IN THE BRIEFING ROOM

"No woman should ever have to deal with that standing at a podium," she said, "but it is very interesting to see that the activists have become even more driven by activism now in the wake of the election."

Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election