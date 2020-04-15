Kayleigh McEnany says she's 'honored' to join administration, in 1st tweet as White House press secretary

Kayleigh McEnany said Wednesday she's “honored” to join President Trump's administration in her first tweet as White House press secretary.

“Honored to join the @WhiteHouse as President Trump’s @PressSec,” McEnany wrote.

KAYLEIGH MCENANY TAPPED AS NEW WH PRESS SECRETARY

“I look forward to connecting the American People to @realDonaldTrump’s agenda and sharing the historic successes of this administration,” she added.

The president tapped McEnany as White House press secretary last week, after Stephanie Grisham stepped down from her post as press secretary and returned to the first lady’s office as chief of staff and spokeswoman.

McEnany is joining the administration from the Trump campaign, where she served as national spokeswoman.

Meanwhile, Alyssa Farah is joining the White House as director of strategic communications, leaving her current post as press secretary for the Department of Defense.

Mark Meadows, the new White House chief of staff, according to sources, had been looking to bring Farah back over to the White House. Farah formerly worked as press secretary for Vice President Pence, and prior to her work at the White House served as a press secretary for the House Freedom Caucus, which Meadows chaired.

The White House also announced that Ben Williamson, who just came over to the White House with Meadows as a senior adviser, will work with McEnany and Farah as senior communications adviser. Williamson was Meadows’ communications director during his time on Capitol Hill.

Grisham’s return to the East Wing comes less than a year after she took over for Sarah Sanders as press secretary. McEnany will be Trump’s fourth White House press secretary in his first term.

Grisham did not actually hold traditional press briefings in the job, communicating instead via interviews, statements and tweets. White House briefings, long stalled, have only returned in the form of the near-daily coronavirus task force briefings that Trump himself often leads.