Kayleigh McEnany: Trump will lay out vision and choice for voters in 'grand' RNC speech

President Trump will lay out his vision and a clear choice for voters in a “grand” Republican Party presidential nomination acceptance speech on the last night of the convention, said White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Thursday.

“He’s going to be laying out a vision and a real choice for Americans as to which America they want to live in, what they want their country to look like, and I think most importantly what this is president is going to do is lay out what he has done over the past four years,” McEnany told “America’s Newsroom.”

As protests against police brutality and racism have often turned into violent riots, the coronavirus pandemic continues to rage and Louisiana and Texas are being battered by a hurricane so strong the storm surge has been called "unsurvivable," with a quality speech in what will be his highest-profile address since his inauguration the president can frame the rest of the campaign on his terms.

But a weak speech could handicap the president's campaign, which is already down in the polls heading into the stretch run of the election season -- the only other appearances of this stature Trump will make until Election Day will be on the debate stage next to Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

McEnany said Trump’s speech will be “grand” and survey his record of services to the American people.

“A lot of times, he achieved something and you don’t hear about it again like the wall. We had the media demanding to know where the wall was for two years. Then he achieves the wall in a way no other president could; breaks through barriers, creates this structure that protects drugs from coming into our country and you do not hear about it,” McEnany said.

McEnany went on to say, “His economic achievements, his vision for the future, this will be a grand speech and, really, in the end, I think Americans will walk away, know what their choice is and know a lot of things that they don’t often hear across the media.”

