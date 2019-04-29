Kayleigh McEnany: 'Job-killing Joe' Biden is no match for President Trump

National press secretary for President Trump's re-election campaign Kayleigh McEnany argued Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden's history of "killing jobs" doesn't bode well for his presidential bid.

During an appearance on "Outnumbered," McEnany highlighted President Trump's push for employment for America's middle class, calling him a "savior" for blue-collar workers.

"For Joe Biden, for his job, we might as well call him Job-killing Joe," she said. "He oversaw and voted for NAFTA - it killed a million jobs. He wanted TPP (Trans-Pacific Partnership) - it would've killed half a million jobs," she continued. She then argued that President Trump "tore up" TPP and renegotiated a "better" NAFTA deal, bringing back manufacturing jobs to America.

"When you lose 211,000 manufacturing jobs under Biden, and President Trump in two short years has brought back nearly half a million - Job-Killing Joe, best of luck going into Pennsylvania," she said, referencing Biden's announcement that he'll hold his first presidential rally in the state. "President Trump brought back manufacturing," she added.

Trump slammed Joe Biden on Twitter Monday afternoon, writing, "The Media (Fake News) is pushing Sleepy Joe hard. Funny, I’m only here because of Biden & Obama. They didn’t do the job and now you have Trump, who is getting it done - big time!"

McEnany backed his statement on Fox News, adding that those rallying for Biden are simply nostalgic for the Obama era.

"The media are dreaming of a third-term of Obama in the form of Joe Biden," she said.

"They don't care about the middle class. They don't care about the American people. They don't care that those policies meant that we had the worst economic recovery in modern history going back to World War II," she continued. "Never mind the fact that wages were depressed. They don't care that under President Trump, wages are growing twice as fast for low and middle-income Americans."

Biden did appear to get some support from middle class workers on Monday, after being endorsed officially by The International Association of Fire Fighters. They are the first major labor group to back a 2020 presidential candidate.

President Trump took to Twitter to respond to that news, writing, "The Dues Sucking firefighters leadership will always support Democrats, even though the membership wants me. Some things never change!"