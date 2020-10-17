Kayleigh McEnany, 'blessed' to be clear of coronavirus, posts photo with daughter Blake

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted Friday that she felt “blessed” to be over the coronavirus.

“Blessed to be COVID clear!” she posted along with a photo of her kissing her baby daughter Blake.

McEnany announced she had tested positive for the virus Oct. 5, days after President Trump and first lady Melania Trump contracted the virus.

She was among a number of people who attended Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s Rose Garden confirmation announcement who later tested positive.

WHITE HOUSE PRESS SECRETARY KAYLEIGH MCENANY SAYS SHE'S TESTED POSITIVE FOR CORONAVIRUS

“After testing negative consistently, including every day since Thursday, I tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday morning while experiencing no symptoms,” McEnany said in a statement at the time. “No reporters, producers, or members of the press are listed as close contacts by the White House Medical Unit.”

WOMEN TAKE CORONAVIRUS MORE SERIOUSLY THAN MEN, STUDY SHOWS

McEnany quarantined at home while still infectious.

Both the president and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who helped President Trump with debate prep, were briefly hospitalized after testing positive but have since recovered.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Nearly 217,000 Americans have died of the virus as of Friday, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.