Kayleigh McEnany: Joe Biden is an 'empty suit' who can't take credit for the Trump economy

Kayleigh McEnany has slammed former Vice President Joe Biden for taking credit for the rebound experienced by the American economy.

During a recent campaign stop, Biden argued that President Trump "inherited" the economic environment set forth by himself and President Obama, "just like he inherited everything else in his life." McEnany argued during an interview with "America's Newsroom" on Monday morning the president changed many policies that hindered American economic growth under the Obama administration.

"President Trump reversed the disastrous Obama economy," McEnany, national press secretary for President Trump's re-election campaign, said, before turning her attention to Biden.

"Joe Biden is an empty suit who hasn't been asked a single hard question."

"President Trump has reversed every metric. I understand [Biden] wants to take claim for the Trump economy but, factually speaking, he can't."

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg also commented on the economy during a town hall with Fox News on Sunday evening, and proposed a "reasonable wealth tax to make sure people are giving back when they become enormously wealthy."

McEnany claimed Buttigieg's suggestion to increase taxes is another example of "tax and spend socialists" in the Democratic party.

"We believe in giving the American people more of their money as the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act did," she said.

"So if you like your money, vote for President Trump. If you want to give it to Pete Buttigieg and the socialists who want to do the Green New Deal, by all means, do that. It won't be a good scenario for your paycheck and bottom line," she continued.