Kavanaugh fate hangs in balance, with 3 swing-vote senators 'trying to get to yes,' source says

With tensions boiling over on the eve of a major procedural vote in the Senate on Friday morning on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's confirmation, three of four key moderate swing-vote senators are "trying to get to yes," a GOP source told Fox News.

Those senators -- Arizona Republican Jeff Flake, West Virginia Democrat Joe Manchin, Alaska Republican Lisa Murkowski, and Maine Republican Susan Collins -- haven't yet publicly tipped their hand, but there were indications late Thursday that at least some of them would support Kavanaugh.

In an unexpected, almost movie-like twist, Sen. Steve Daines, R-Mont., announced he's going to attend his daughter's wedding back home in Montana on Saturday -- meaning that even though he supports Kavanaugh, he would be unavailable to vote for his confirmation, which is scheduled to be taken up that evening.

Because Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., started the clock Thursday evening, Republicans cannot delay that vote unless they secure the consent of all 100 senators. (50 affirmative votes are needed for Friday morning's procedural vote to invoke cloture, meaning to formally end debate and move forward to Saturday's final vote.)

Daines didn't seem to think his absence would affect the final vote, even though Republicans hold a narrow 51-49 majority in the Senate. He told The Associated Press on Thursday that two things are going to happen this weekend: There's going to be a new Supreme Court justice, and Daines is going to walk his daughter down the aisle.

The development was the latest in a day marked by uncertainty and drama. Senators filed in and out of the Capitol Building's Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF), where they pored over the FBI's recently completed supplemental background report on Kavanaugh.

Collins said Thursday that the bureau’s supplemental background probe “appears to be a very thorough investigation.” On Thursday afternoon, however, she remained in the SCIF for more than an hour and a half, causing some consternation among Republicans.

“All of that time, she still doesn’t know?” one source asked Fox News.

"It turns out that 'boofing' and 'the devil’s triangle' isn’t so scandalous after all." — Senate Judiciary Committee Republicans

And Flake, who originally requested the FBI re-open its investigation into the sexual assault claims leveled against Kavanaugh by Christine Blasey Ford, agreed with Collins' assessment.

KAVANAUGH'S FRIENDS BACK HIM UP ON 'DEVIL'S TRIANGLE,' SAY IT REFERRED TO A DRINKING GAME AND NOT A SEX ACT

“No new corroborative information came out of it,” Flake said. “Thus far, we’ve seen no new credible corroboration — no new corroboration at all.”

However, Flake continued to keep the public guessing, returning to view the report again and saying he has "more reading" to do. He pulled a surprise last week when he publicly backed Kavanaugh, then demanded the FBI probe before a final vote.

The other two big undecideds are Murkowski and Manchin. Murkowski said Thursday she has made "no decision" on Kavanaugh's fate. "I want to be able to read" the report, Murkowski said, adding that she would "circle back" and return to the Capitol "soon."

For his part, Manchin also said he would return again Friday morning to review the report. “I tried to read as fast as I can," Manchin told Fox News. "There was some more I wasn’t able to get through, so I can finish up tomorrow morning." He added that the report was "helping" him make up his mind.

Top Democrats, however, minced no words about the FBI's report, saying the bureau's inquiry should not have been restricted to one week. President Trump has said the FBI had the authority to interview "whoever" they wanted, but Democrats alleged that the administration had meddled in the investigation.

The time limit, Flake and other Republicans said, was necessary to avoid bogging down Kavanaugh's nomination with a never-ending probe into the accusations, which all related to alleged events more than three decades ago. None of the claims against Kavanaugh appear to have had first-hand corroboration, and the credibility of some of his accusers has come under question in recent days.

CHRISTINE FORD'S EX-BOYFRIEND CONTRADICTS HER TESTIMONY ON POLYGRAPH EXAMS, PTSD

JULIE SWETNICK'S EX-BOYFRIEND SAYS SHE 'EXAGGERATED EVERYTHING,' THREATENED TO KILL HIS UNBORN CHILD

"Well, that report -- if that's an investigation, it's a bull---- investigation," Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., told a man as he walked through the Capitol complex on Thursday. "The reality is, that was not a full and thorough investigation."

North Dakota Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, a red-state Democrat, announced her opposition to Kavanaugh Thursday, citing the FBI report and what she called doubts surrounding his character. Heitkamp is facing long odds in her November re-election bid, apparently owing in part to her reluctance to support Kavanaugh. Fox News' polling shows Republican challenger Kevin Cramer now leading her by 12 points (53-41 percent). Last month, he was up by only 4 points (48-44 percent).

FOX NEWS POLL RESULTS SHOW KAVANAUGH SLUGFEST MAY BOOST GOP IN MIDTERMS

Meanwhile, on Thursday, Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, cited new statements in support of the idea that Kavanaugh had not lied under oath when he offered innocuous explanations for several terms in his high-school yearbook. Democrats questioned Kavanaugh at length about some of the phrases Kavanaugh had used, prompting top Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., to denounce the proceedings as an embarrassing "sham."

"It turns out that 'boofing' and 'the devil’s triangle' isn’t so scandalous after all and Judge Kavanaugh was being completely honest in his descriptions of both," Grassley wrote in a statement released by the Judiciary Committee. "This is according to multiple new statements that were provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee under penalty of felony from former Georgetown Prep classmates of Judge Kavanaugh and friends of a Georgetown Prep graduate who were classmates with Kavanaugh."

The scene was tense both inside and outside the Capitol building. Thousands of liberal protesters, fired up by Massachusetts Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren, marched up Capitol Hill on Thursday to demonstrate. And Wednesday evening, House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, speaking at a NARAL Pro-Choice America event in front of the Supreme Court, seemingly compared Kavanaugh to North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un.

According to the U.S. Capitol Police, 302 people were charged Thursday for unlawfulling demonstrating in Capitol buildings. A total of 293 were arrested in the atrium of the Hart Senate Office Building for unlawfully assembling and obstructing, and nine were arrested in the Dirksen Senate Office Building later in the afternoon.

In an op-ed published in The Wall Street Journal Thursday evening, Kavanaugh addressed complaints from Democratic law professors and liberal luminaries -- including retired Associate Justice John Paul Stevens -- that he was too belligerent during last Thursday's testimony before the Judiciary Committee.

At one point, the judge responded to a question about his past drinking habits from Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., by repeatedly asking if she'd ever had alcohol-related blackouts. Later in the hearing, he apologized for the remark.

"I was subjected to wrongful and sometimes vicious allegations," Kavanaugh wrote. My time in high school and college, more than 30 years ago, has been ridiculously distorted. My wife and daughters have faced vile and violent threats.

"I was very emotional last Thursday, more so than I have ever been," he added. "I might have been too emotional at times. ... I hope everyone can understand that I was there as a son, husband and dad. I testified with five people foremost in my mind: my mom, my dad, my wife, and most of all my daughters."

Kavanaugh, who currently sits on the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals, concluded: "Going forward, you can count on me to be the same kind of judge and person I have been for my entire 28-year legal career: hardworking, even-keeled, open-minded, independent and dedicated to the Constitution and the public good."

Fox News' Alex Pappas, Chad Pergram, Brooke Singman and Peter Doocy contributed to this report.