Kavanaugh confirmation vote underway in Senate -- live blog

Members of the Senate gathered Saturday to provide their final vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following weeks of turmoil over sexual misconduct allegations against the federal appeals judge. Kavanaugh was confirmed on a 50-48 vote. He is expected to be sworn-in on Tuesday.

Following an FBI investigation into the accusations, particularly those made by Christine Blasey Ford — who claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s, Senators voted Friday to advance the nomination. The vote to invoke cloture was 51-49.

