Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Confirmation of Judge Kavanaugh
Published

Kavanaugh confirmation vote underway in Senate -- live blog

Matt Richardson
By Matt Richardson, Jennifer Earl | Fox News
close
Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court by SenateVideo

Brett Kavanaugh confirmed to Supreme Court by Senate

Senate votes to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Members of the Senate gathered Saturday to provide their final vote on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh following weeks of turmoil over sexual misconduct allegations against the federal appeals judge. Kavanaugh was confirmed on a 50-48 vote. He is expected to be sworn-in on Tuesday.

Following an FBI investigation into the accusations, particularly those made by Christine Blasey Ford — who claimed Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party in the early 1980s, Senators voted Friday to advance the nomination. The vote to invoke cloture was 51-49.

Follow FoxNews.com's live blog below. Mobile users click here.

Matt Richardson is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @MRichardson713.