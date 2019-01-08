Kavanaugh authors first majority opinion for Supreme Court

Brett Kavanaugh, the Supreme Court’s newest justice, has authored his first majority opinion in an arbitration dispute case.

Kavanaugh, who replaced Justice Anthony Kennedy, was sworn in to the Supreme Court in October after a rancorous confirmation battle.

Typically, the newest justice’s first ruling is on a lower-profile appeal. The case is Henry Schein, Inc. v. Archer and White Sales, Inc.

Kavanaugh's eight-page opinion Tuesday resolves a narrow question in a dispute between two businesses in a soured relationship involving dental equipment.

The case involved whether the dispute would head to arbitration or a lawsuit, and who would decide which path.

The court is not answering those questions, but it is rejecting a lower-court ruling in favor of a lawsuit. Kavanaugh says courts must stick to the text of the Federal Arbitration Act and "are not at liberty to rewrite the statute passed by Congress and signed by the President."

Kavanaugh's is the first opinion to be issued from the two-week session of the court that began in late October.

