Katie Pavlich on Trump 2020 campaign apparatus, record fundraising: It's different this time

Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich pointed out Wednesday that President Trump's re-election campaign is far different in terms of organization than his first presidential campaign.

Trump's campaign operation raised a whopping $24.8 million in less than 24 hours amid his 2020 re-election launch in Florida on Tuesday — a figure that blows past what any of the Democratic candidates raised in the entire first quarter.

Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel tweeted early Wednesday about the fundraising haul, with President Trump tweeting "THANK YOU!" in response.

Going into Trump’s rally on Tuesday, the re-election campaign had $40.8 million in cash-on-hand at the start of second-quarter fundraising on April 1. Combined with the RNC’s joint fundraising committees, they have a combined $82 million cash-on-hand for the second quarter.

Responding on "Outnumbered," Pavlich noted the enthusiasm in Florida for Trump's election kick-off event, with 100,000 people requesting tickets to attend.

"This is different this time in terms of the apparatus the president has for his campaign," she said, adding the campaign and the RNC have held 250 events to train more than 400,000 volunteers.

Democrat Capri Cafaro agreed that the "ground game is important" and Trump will enjoy the "value of incumbency."

"Donald Trump does have some things he can point to as victories and as accomplishments. He's not just candidate Trump, he's President Trump," said Cafaro.

However, a new Fox News Poll suggests a cause for concern for the president's re-election chances.

The poll found former Vice President Joe Biden holding a sizable lead on the Democratic field, with a 10-point lead on Trump in a hypothetical head-to-head matchup.

