Katie Hill says old government Twitter account was 'hacked' after 'former staff' rips her as #MeToo 'perpetrator'

Katie Hill announced late Tuesday that her old government Twitter account was "hacked" by the ex-congresswoman's "former staff" that blasted the Democrat as a #MeToo "perpetrator" following the announcement of a Hollywood biopic.

It was reported on Tuesday that actress Elisabeth Moss would be starring as the former California representative in a movie adaptation of Hill's memoir "She Will Rise: Becoming a Warrior in the Battle for True Equality" that was being produced by Blumhouse Television and set for a streaming release. Hill announced on Twitter that she would also be serving as a producer of the film.

Her account was dormant since she resigned from office in October 2019 following a "throuple" sex scandal. The alleged hackers called out Moss, Blumhouse, and screenwriter Michael Seitzman for pursuing the project.

The alleged hackers wrote that they were aware of Hill's "incredibly sensitive situation" that involved alleged domestic abuse and said they "appreciate the instinct to defend our former boss."

"But, this moment requires more nuance, as Katie Hill’s story - our story - is also one of workplace abuse and harassment," the tweet said.

"Katie Hill can be both a victim and perpetrator. And, staff can experience severe consequences for speaking out against their powerful boss," the tweet read. "No one should have to put themselves in harm’s way for the public to understand a simple truth: Katie Hill is not a hero for women. We deserve heroes who embody our values even in the most difficult moments."

The alleged hackers pointed out how Hill has not "been held accountable by anyone other than herself" since she resigned from Congress before the House Ethics Committee concluded its investigation into her conduct.

"While Katie is certainly the survivor of abuse, we are not confident that she sufficiently acted to end her own patterns of inappropriate and abusive behavior," the tweet read.

The thread concluded, "Enough is enough. In order to advance the #MeToo movement, we must be willing to acknowledge the problematic behaviors among those in our own communities. Only then will we see true progress. #TimesUp #MeToo"

The Twitter thread sent shockwaves across social media, which quickly captured the attention of the former congresswoman herself.

Hill tweeted that her account was hacked. She said control of her account "was immediately handed back to the House Clerk when I resigned, including password changes and access restrictions. God knows who hacked it from there. Reported to @Twitter."

Compromising photos of Hill and purported text messages from her to a campaign staffer surfaced online in a right-wing publication and a British tabloid back in 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said at the time that Hill had acknowledged “errors in judgment” that Pelosi said made her continued service in Congress “untenable.”

Hill apologized for her relationship with a subordinate when she announced she was stepping aside.

She accused her then-estranged husband, who she alleged was abusive to her during their relationship, of leaking the intimate texts and photographs to the press as revenge porn.

Republican Mike Garcia flipped her vacant congressional seat in a special election following her resignation.

