Karl Rove says Trump outperforming polls was 'remarkable achievement'

President Trump went out with a bang in the 2020 presidential election as he defied all polling projections, Fox News contributor Karl Rove said on Monday.

“The president’s last burst was incredible, and, think about it, we had in Wisconsin an NBC poll saying he was down by 17% and he’s down by less than a point,” Rove told "Fox & Friends."

Real Clear Politics projected Trump will lose the popular vote by 7.2%.

“And he is about 3% behind and it might get a little bit bigger because they’ve still got all of those mail-in ballots in California that they still have to count, but, it was a remarkable achievement to come from behind as he did and to close it up and I don’t think anyone in America would have expected the election to come this close,” Rove said.

Meanwhile, Trump is planning to bring back his large-scale rallies that were a hallmark of his presidential run, but these will be focused on his “ongoing litigation” as he challenges the results of last week’s election, Fox News is told.

According to a report by Axios and confirmed by Fox News, Trump's campaign plans to take a less traditional path to challenge the results of the election, including holding “a series of Trump rallies” focused on the campaign's ongoing legal efforts in numerous states across the country.

But a top Trump campaign official on Monday, after the reports surfaced, said there are no plans for the president himself. “There is currently no plan for the president to hold rallies. These would be grassroots events similar to the boat parades, not presidential rallies,” the official said.

Along with the rallies, Trump is also planning to use obituaries of people who allegedly voted but are actually dead as evidence of the voter fraud he's been claiming. The campaign is also sending recount teams Georgia, Arizona, and Pennsylvania, with Rep. Doug Collins, R-Ga., heading up the effort in the Peach State.

Rove noted Republicans lead in the Senate at 50-48 with two runoffs in Georgia and increased seats in the House. Rove also remarked that Democrats “poured” $30-40 million in an effort to flip the Texas House but failed.

“I think we’re going to end up with 226-227 to 209-208 in the House, which is incredible,” Rove said.

“This is really remarkable, in state legislatures, the Democrats were hoping to flip as many as a half a dozen states and more than almost a dozen chambers and, instead, the Republicans gained the New Hampshire House, New Hampshire Senate and the Alaska House and kept everyone else.”

