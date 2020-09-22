Karl Rove breaks down Trump, Biden's pursuit of Midwest working-class voters

President Trump and Joe Biden spent Monday making campaign appearances in different Midwestern states to court the working-class vote, former George W. Bush adviser Karl Rove explained on "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday.

Trump held one of his trademark rallies in Swanton, Ohio, just outside Toledo, a city Rove described as a "blueberry in the middle of a red sea."

"The president yesterday went to Fulton County, which is a deep-red county outside of Toledo ... the president was making a smart move here," the former deputy White House chief of staff explained. "He wanted to get on Toledo TV but he didn't want to be in Toledo itself, so he went to Fulton [County] right next door -- in fact, the place where he was [is] literally right on the border between the two counties.

"And the margin he got in Fulton, Henry, Wood, Ottawa and Sandusky [counties] -- all of which are around Toledo -- more than offset what Hillary Clinton got in Lucas [County] and in Toledo [in 2016]."

"So he appears in the red area and gets the benefit from appearing there and still gets the television coverage that emanates from Toledo," Rove concluded.

Similar, Biden visited Manitowoc, Wis., located southeast of Green Bay in a county that went heavily for Trump four years ago.

"What he's doing is he's going into the Green Bay market, getting on Green Bay TV but reserving the right to get in and out of Green Bay [proper] later on in the campaign" Rove said of the former vice president. "Also ... there [is] a lot of blue-collar heritage there in Manitowoc and he's trying to reach back and grab some of those blue-collar, working-class people who voted for Donald Trump [in 2016] and bring them back into the Democratic column."