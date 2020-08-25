Karl Rove's 5 key takeaways from RNC's 'very effective' opening

The production value of the Republican National Convention was “high" and the show "moved quickly,” Fox News contributor Karl Rove said Tuesday.

“I thought Tim Scott’s speech was terrific, I thought Nikki Haley hit it out of the park. This was a chance to start what they need to achieve,” Rove told “Fox & Friends.”

Rove listed five actions the Republicans needed to take and were “evident” at the Republican National Convention last night.

“This biggest one was promises made, promises kept,” Rove said.

Rove said Republicans contrasted President Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on three key subjects: the response to the coronavirus, their “economic visions,” and “law and order” in American cities.

Scott used his headlining slot Monday on the Republican National Convention's first night to deliver a powerful address sounding optimistic notes about the country's potential while slamming Biden on everything from his record on race to his vision for America.

In one of the most stinging lines of the night, the South Carolina senator declared: “Make no mistake: Joe Biden and Kamala Harris want a cultural revolution. A fundamentally different America.”

Scott warned that if a Biden-Harris ticket is successful, they will “turn our country into a socialist utopia.”

The line echoed other speakers who hammered the message at the opening of the party's four-day convention -- spread across the original site of Charlotte, N.C., a grand auditorium near the White House and elsewhere in a blend of live and pre-taped remarks -- that "radical" Democrats would take the country in a dangerous direction.

Furthermore, Rove said Republicans “humanized Trump” by showcasing the commander in chief with “front-line workers" such as truckers and nurses.

“There was a tension here in the tone. You had some which were red meat aimed at the base. But, a lot was aimed at those swing voters,” Rove said.

“We’ll start to see more, I suspect of that second-term agenda. They laid it out on Sunday night in a document … I thought it was a very effective first night.”

