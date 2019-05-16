Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

Media
Published

Karl Rove: Joe Biden faces same 'peril' as Hillary Clinton, despite being Democratic front-runner for 2020

By David Montanaro | Fox News
close
2020 Democrats reset platforms as Joe Biden maintains the leadVideo

2020 Democrats reset platforms as Joe Biden maintains the lead

2020 Democrats turning to the media to 'reset'; panel reaction and analysis on 'The Story.'

In a new op-ed, Fox News contributor Karl Rove warned that former Vice President Joe Biden's 2020 campaign faces the same "perils" that Hillary Clinton experienced.

The former George W. Bush adviser noted that Biden has opened a comfortable lead in recent polls, before cautioning observers should not "overvalue" the former Veep's prospects to win the nomination, pointing back to the 2007-08 race when then-Sen. Barack Obama burst onto the scene to defeat Clinton.

CAL THOMAS: BIDEN PROMISES TO TAKE US BACK TO OBAMA YEARS -- WHY WOULD WE WANT TO DO THAT?

"Democrats are now in the comparison-shopping phase, dividing their presidential field into those who are acceptable, those they need to know more about, and those who can be crossed off the list," Rove wrote for the Wall Street Journal.

Is the Democrats' best chance at beating Trump in 2020 Joe Biden and Kamala Harris?Video

"Mr. Biden has done well to build on his name identification and reputation as President Obama’s running mate, but that doesn’t mean his support is locked in."

He added that Clinton's failed candidacy in 2008 proved that there is "peril" for a candidate who tries to present an image of "inevitability" to voters.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 16Video

However, Rove said it will be difficult for one of Biden's rivals to match his fundraising prowess and organizational efforts, while also capturing the public's attention, as Obama did with a fiery speech in Iowa in late 2007.

"Fast forward to today. Is there a candidate out there who can pull off an upset in Iowa or New Hampshire by building a strong organization and then starting a prairie fire in a debate, cattle show or moment of unanticipated high drama? That question -- and whether his campaign could recover -- should keep Mr. Biden up at night," Rove concluded.

David Montanaro is an editor with Fox News.