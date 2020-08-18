Rove argues Biden swept to victory in primaries after rocky start by being 'the most traditional Democrat'

Joe Biden should be less like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and more like Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., if he wants to win the White House in November, Fox News contributor Karl Rove told "Bill Hemmer Reports" Tuesday.

"He has achieved what nobody has ever been able to achieve, and that is receive his party’s nomination after losing not one, not two, but the first three contests, pretty remarkable," the former George W. Bush adviser told host Bill Hemmer. "

So, look, how did he do it?" Rove asked. "He is the most traditional Democrat."

The Trump campaign has repeatedly sought to portray Biden as a conduit for socialst and far-left ideas. Earlier on "Bill Hemmer Reports," Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., pushed back on the idea that Biden was a "trojan horse" for socialism.

"If he echoes her rather than her Senate colleague Bernie Sanders, he’s got a better chance at winning," Rove said of Biden and Klobuchar. "That is to say, if he says 'I’m a Democrat but I've worked over the last 47 years with Republicans and Democrats alike in order to get things done,' that seems to be to me a more powerful message for the swing voters in this election than the message that Bernie Sanders delivered last night, which is 'I expect you, Joe Biden, to deliver on all of these liberal promises in the 150-page document that your people and my people worked up together.'"

Rove added that Biden's running mate, Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., might not be that big of a boost to the former vice president given her track record.

"With all due respect to her, she is a historic figure, first Black woman vice presidential running mate in history," he said. "That gets her into the history books, but her campaign didn’t. She had one moment where she basically accused Joe Biden of being a racist, but otherwise, her campaign was a dismal failure [riddled] by internal disputes, no consistency about what the message was ... great start in Oakland with a great speech in her hometown, but it went downhill rapidly from there."