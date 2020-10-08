Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Mike Pence
Published

Karen Pence’s office says both sides agreed to no masks at end of debate

Critics of the Trump administration claimed that the second lady disregarded the rules

Edmund DeMarche
By Edmund DeMarche | Fox News
close
Did Pence or Harris make the best argument for their ticket?Video

Did Pence or Harris make the best argument for their ticket?

Fox News contributors Richard Fowler and Katie Pavlich examine the vice presidential debate on 'The Daily Briefing'

The office of Karen Pence, the wife of Vice President Mike Pence, issued a statement late Thursday that challenged the criticism she received after she was seen greeting her husband without a face mask at the end of the vice presidential debate.

Critics of the Trump administration claimed that the second lady disregarded the rules that said only Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., could be sans mask. The Hill reported that Karen Pence wore a mask during the length of the debate and only removed it at the end.

DEATH OF ISIS HOSTAGE KAYLA MUELLER DISCUSSED DURING VICE PRESIDENTIAL DEBATE

"Second Lady Karen followed an agreement established between both campaigns prior to the debate," Kara Brooks, the communications director for the second lady, said in a statement obtained by Fox  News. "Both sides agreed that the spouses would remove their masks when they walked onto the stage at the end of the debate.”

AOC TO VP PENCE: ‘IT'S CONGRESSWOMAN OCASIO-CORTEZ TO YOU'

The Biden campaign did not immediately respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment. Harris’ husband wore a mask while on stage.

Democrats have been critical of Trump and his administration over what they see as recklessness in the face of the pandemic.

Harris blamed Trump during the debate for not having a plan in place to respond to the coronavirus outbreak, and Mike Pence insisted that Trump listened to health experts and his early decision to restrict travel to China saved lives.

Utah state Rep. Angela Romero, who was a guest of Harris, called out Karen Pence for removing her mask after the debate.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

“I wish she would have had a mask on. All of us were required to have a mask on. Sen. Harris’ husband had a mask on," Romero, a Democrat, told Fox News in an interview on Thursday. "She didn’t have a mask on but I wish she would have."

Fox News’ Vandana Rambaran contributed to this report

Edmund DeMarche is a senior news editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on Twitter @EDeMarche.
Fox News Democracy 2020

2020 Presidential Election