Karen Pence slammed by LGBT activists for taking job at school that bans gay teachers

Second Lady Karen Pence is facing heat for taking a part-time teaching job at a Virginia school that does not permit gay men and lesbians to be teachers.

Pence began working in the classroom at Immanuel Christian School in Northern Virginia on Tuesday and will teach art to elementary school students twice a week until May. She had taught for 25 years, including previously at Immanuel Christian, until her husband, Vice President Mike Pence, became governor of Indiana in 2013.

Immanuel Christian’s employment application lists "homosexual or lesbian sexual activity" as among the criteria that violates the job qualifications spelled out for employees.

The school's policy also states that it can refuse permission to an applicant or discontinue enrollment of a student if the conduct within the student's home is counter to the "biblical lifestyle" the school teaches. Activities listed as counter to that lifestyle include "homosexual activity or bisexual activity."

The news of Pence’s new teaching job drew a sharp rebuke from LGBTQ activists, with the Human Rights Campaign tweeting that the "Pences never seem to miss an opportunity to show their public service only extends to some."

A spokeswoman for Mrs. Pence defended her return to the school where she had taught for a dozen years.

"It's absurd that her decision to teach art to children at a Christian school, and the school's religious beliefs, are under attack," Kara Brooks said.

