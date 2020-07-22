Kanye West tweets, deletes that he's considering postponing presidential run to 2024: 'Y'all want me to run?'

Kanye West posted -- and subsequently deleted -- a number of tweets early Wednesday morning, including a suggestion that he may hold off on running for president until the 2024 election.

West, who announced on July 4 that he was running in this year's election, asked Twitter followers what they thought about him continuing his campaign or waiting four more years.

"“#2020VISION or maybe ‘24 I guess all black people supposed to vote on Biden? Y’all want me to run on nah???” West said in a deleted tweet, according to Billboard.

West deleted several tweets that he posted overnight, with the most recent one currently still up simply saying, "Says the future president."

West held a campaign event in South Carolina on Sunday, where he criticized Harriet Tubman and became tearful when he spoke about his mother and abortion.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to," he said while crying. "She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?”

During another Twitter rant on Monday night, West wrote, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter's life yesterday.”

Among other deleted tweets from Wednesday morning was a claim that he had been trying to divorce his wife, Kim Kardashian West. He kept tweets advertising that he has a new album coming out this Friday.

Fox News' Brie Stimson and Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.