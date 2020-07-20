Kanye West posts bizarre Twitter rant, ‘Kim tried to bring a doctor to lock me up’

Kanye West, the rapper who has been flirting with a presidential run as an Independent, went on a Twitter rant Monday night that seemed to support earlier reports that his Sunday campaign rally caused a strain between him and his wife Kim Kardashian.

West took to Twitter to appear to reach out to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner, mentioned his marriage with Kim Kardashian and said he feels that he could end up getting “locked up like Mandela,” an apparent reference to Nelson Mandela.

The Twitter rant comes a day after he held a campaign rally in North Charleston, S.C., where he criticized Harriet Tubman and became tearful when he spoke about his mother and abortion.

"Even if my wife wants to divorce me after this speech, she brought North into the world even when I didn’t want to. She stood up and she protected that child. You know who else protected a child? Forty-three years ago, who do you think protected a child?” he said while crying.

West took to Twitter on Monday night and wrote, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughters life yesterday.”

Reports indicate that Kardashian, 39, is "furious" at her 43-year-old husband after he claimed that they considered terminating Kardashian's first pregnancy, which eventually resulted in their daughter North.

"Kim is shocked that Kanye spoke about North at the rally," an insider told People magazine on Monday of West's remarks during his first campaign rally in South Carolina over the weekend. The couple also shares three other children -- sons Saint, 4, and Psalm, 1, and daughter Chicago, 2 -- together.

He posted what appeared to be a screengrab from a text message to Kris Jenner that said, “This is Ye You ready to talk now Or are (sic) still avoiding my calls.”

Earlier he posted, “Kriss and Kim call me now.”

The other tweets mentioned Vogue editor Anna Wintour who West said “always showed me love but when I told her I was going to GAP she looked at me like I was crazy Then she called back kissing my a--.”

West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several states, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.

He needed to collect 10,000 signatures by noon Monday to appear on the South Carolina ballot, according to state law. The entertainer tweeted out a list of locations around the Charleston area where petitions could be signed. But by the noon deadline, neither West nor any representative had shown up to deliver the petition to the South Carolina Election Commission, commission spokesman Chris Whitmire told Fox News.

GET THE FOX NEWS APP

West’s home state of Illinois could see him on the presidential ballot in November. Four minutes before the deadline, two representatives filed 412 petition sheets with election officials, a spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

Fox News' Nate Day, Andrew Craft, Morgan Phillips and the Associated Press contributed to this report