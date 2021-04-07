Kamala Harris pledged to visit border 'at some point,' but two weeks later White House has no update

Vice President Harris said in late March that she will visit the U.S. southern border, but two weeks later there is still no update on when that trip will happen.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she didn't have "any trips to outline or preview" when asked if Harris had scheduled a trip to the border. Harris was designated as Biden’s point person to deal with what the White House describes as "root causes" of the border crisis in March.

"I don't have any trips to outline or preview. What our focus is on is solutions and ensuring we have more beds, we're making processing more efficient and effective and that we are addressing this in a humane way that keeps these kids as safe as we possibly can," Psaki said at a press briefing on Wednesday.

Harris took heat in March for laughing when a reporter asked if she would be visiting the border amid the growing migrant crisis.

"Not today," she said.

Shortly after, she said in a March 24 interview that she "absolutely" will go down to the border "at some point."

Biden said last month that Harris has "agreed to lead our diplomatic effort and work with those nations to accept the returnees, and enhance migration enforcement at their borders — at their borders."

The White House later clarified that Harris wasn't involved with the "border crisis," but was instead focused on addressing the "root causes — not the border."

The Biden administration faces a continuing border crisis with a migrant surge that has led to images of migrant children packed at over-capacity facilities and families being released into the U.S.

The administration has refused to call it a "crisis," instead calling it a "challenge" and blaming the Trump administration's dismantling of legal asylum pathways — while Republicans have blamed Biden's immigration policies.

