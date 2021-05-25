Kamala Harris urged by New Mexico GOP lawmaker to involve Congress in her ‘root causes’ talks

Vice President Kamala Harris should consult members of Congress as she continues discussions with Mexican and Central American officials on the "root causes" of migration, a Republican lawmaker urged this week.

U.S. Rep. Yvette Herrell of New Mexico made the request in a letter to Harris dated Monday, according to Border Report.

In her letter, Herrell also invited Harris to join her in visiting border communities in the U.S. – something the vice president has not done during the 63 days that she has been the manager of President Biden’s response to the migrant crisis. Harris’ reluctance to visit the border region has drawn criticism from both Republicans and Democrats.

"I invite you to join me at the southern border of New Mexico to see the crisis firsthand and how it is affecting Americans in my district who fear violence and property damage along the border," Herrell wrote.

"Further, I believe it is imperative that your discussions with the Governments of Mexico and Central American countries include members of Congress, especially those members from border communities and those on both sides of the aisle."

On Tuesday, Herrell introduced a proposal called the Protecting Americans from Foreign Criminals Act. It calls for comprehensive background checks of new arrivals to the U.S., mandatory detention for those entering illegally and access to global background check information.

"The Biden admin is welcoming 1000s of people into our country with little, if any, time for in-depth criminal & national security background checks," Herrell wrote on Twitter. "This poses a clear and present danger to our communities."

Earlier this month, Harris discussed border issues with members of the House Hispanic Caucus – but only one lawmaker invited to the meeting, U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzalez, D-Texas, represented a border district, according to Border Report.

Herrell also requested that Harris invite her along when Harris travels to Mexico and Guatemala on June 7 and 8. The lawmaker warned that any economic aid that the Biden-Harris administration provides to the region will likely have little effect on improving the conditions that the administration has claimed lead to migration.

The lawmaker suggested instead that Biden and Harris reinstate former President Trump’s Migrant Protection Protocols and keep in place the Title 42 public health order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which helps Border Patrol agents remove illegal immigrants from the U.S. soon after they arrive, according to Border Report.