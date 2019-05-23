Kamala Harris: Trump holding 'America's infrastructure hostage' over Dem investigations

2020 Democratic candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris accused President Trump of holding "America's infrastructure hostage" after scrapping his White House meeting with Democratic lawmakers on Wednesday.

Trump cut infrastructure negotiations short after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif, told the press that the president had "engaged in a cover-up" following a meeting with her caucus. In remarks from the Rose Garden, Trump urged Democrats to end their various investigations so that they can tackle infrastructure.

During her appearance on "The Late Show," Harris assured host Stephen Colbert, as a member of the Senate Intelligence Committee, that their investigations will not stop.

"So he's gonna hold America's infrastructure hostage, right, over the issue of investigations," Harris said.

The 2020 candidate then told Colbert that the average cost of four car tires is about $400, which she claimed Americans are forced to pay "because our roads are falling apart."

“If you want to talk about a representative government, shouldn’t leaders lead on behalf of the people as opposed to self-interest?” Harris continued. "We cannot abandon our democracy for the sake of appeasing somebody who is completely focused on his interests only.”