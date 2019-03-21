Kamala Harris' Texas trip, Hickenlooper's 'embarrassment' featured by 'Daily Briefing' on Political Tales from the Trail

"The Daily Briefing" on Thursday featured Tales from the Trail, the best recent anecdotes from the contenders for the Democratic nomination for president.

California Sen. Kamala Harris plans to campaign in Texas, her first trip there since announcing that she was seeking the Democratic nomination. Two Texans, Beto O'Rourke and Julian Castro, are also seeking the presidency.

She's set to travel to Tarrant County, which Donald Trump narrowly won in 2016, before holding a Saturday rally in Houston's Texas Southern University, a historically black school.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg, an Episcopalian, spoke Wednesday with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" about religion.

"I think anybody in this process needs to demonstrate how they will represent people of any faith, people of no faith, but I also think the time has come to reclaim faith as a theme," he said. "The idea that the only way a religious person could enter politics is through the prism of the religious right, I just don't think that makes sense."

Former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, a Democrat who's seeking his party's 2020 presidential nomination, had an awkward moment during a televised town hall Wednesday night when he was asked about the time he took his mother to see the notorious 1972 pornographic film "Deep Throat."

The unusual story is highlighted in an excerpt from Hickenlooper’s 2016 memoir, "The Opposite of Woe: My Life in Beer and Politics." CNN anchor Dana Bash asked the candidate to share the tale.

“So I took my mother to see ‘Deep Throat,’” Hickenlooper revealed to a big roar from the audience. “But I will tell you: I’m sure my mother was mortified, and I said repeatedly, ‘I think we should leave, I think we should go,” and my mother was the type of person that rarely went to a movie. ... Once she paid, she was going to stay. And at the end, she knew that I was humiliated. And so we drove home… ‘I asked her, ‘Well that was some experience.’ And she goes, she says, ‘Well, I thought the lighting was very good in the movie.’”