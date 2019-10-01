Kamala Harris calls for suspension of Trump's Twitter account amid whistleblower tweets

Sen. Kamala Harris said on Monday night that President Trump should have his Twitter account suspended over his tweets about the whistleblower whose complaint has helped launch an official House inquiry into his potential impeachment.

"The President's tweets and his behaviors about this are just further evidence of the fact that he uses his power in a way that is designed to beat people down instead of lift people up," the 2020 Democratic presidential candidate told CNN.

"Frankly, when you look at what he's been tweeting today directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, you know, I, frankly, think that based on this and all we've seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress, that he, frankly, should be -- his Twitter account should be suspended.”

Harris said Trump’s latest tweets, in which he called the whistleblower “close to a spy,” is evidence that he is “irresponsible with his words in a way that could result in harm to other people.”

“The privilege of using those words in that way should probably be taken from him," she added.

When asked if she thought suspending Trump’s Twitter account could be seen as the tech giant silencing Trump’s free speech, Harris doubled down on her argument that the president should not use “his words in a way that could subject someone to harm.”

"If he's not going to exercise self-restraint, then, perhaps, there should be other mechanisms in place to make sure that his words do not, in fact, harm anyone," she said. "And that's my point. What we want to make sure is that his words do not actually result in harm to anyone."

Trump on Sunday said he wants to meet the whistleblower who filed a complaint about his July phone call with the Ukrainian president and to have House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff, D-Calif., questioned for “fraud and treason.”

In the series of tweets on Sunday, Trump said he wanted to meet with both the whistleblower and the person who supplied the information. He also questioned whether he was being spied on.

“In addition, I want to meet not only my accuser, who presented SECOND & THIRD HAND INFORMATION, but also the person who illegally gave this information, which was largely incorrect, to the ‘Whistleblower,’” Trump tweeted. “Was this person SPYING on the U.S. President? Big Consequences!”

