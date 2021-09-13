Expand / Collapse search
Kamala Harris
Published

Met Gala 2021: Kamala Harris' stepdaughter Ella Emhoff hits red carpet

Emhoff signed to IMG Models in January

By Kirsten Fleming | New York Post
Ella, meet Stella.

Ella Emhoff, the stepdaughter of Vice President Kamala Harris, made her Met Gala debut in Adidas by Stella McCartney and Cartier jewels on Monday.

It’s a predictable turn for the recent graduate of The New School’s Parsons School of Design, who was also signed to IMG Models in January after making a splash at President Biden’s inauguration with her quirky, offbeat style.

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner are seen in contrasting red and silver sheer ensembles.

Ella Emhoff and Julia Garner are seen in contrasting red and silver sheer ensembles. (Photo by Arturo Holmes)

The 22-year-old daughter of Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff hit the red carpet with "Ozark" actress Julia Garner, looking like the human embodiment of fire and ice.

Emhoff wore a bejeweled red bodysuit with sheer, swirling panels paired with slouchy cherry-red trousers with a paper-bag waist; Garner sported a sheer, slinky silver gown, also by McCartney.

Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City. 

Ella Emhoff attends The 2021 Met Gala Celebrating In America: A Lexicon Of Fashion at Metropolitan Museum of Art on September 13, 2021 in New York City.  (Photo by Mike Coppola)

And Emhoff won’t have to worry about aching feet at the end of the long night.

Instead of sky-high heels, Emhoff — who also made the rounds at New York Fashion Week with boyfriend Sam Hine — wore matching scarlet kicks made with breezy netting.

