Kamala Harris’ space video produced by Sinking Ship Entertainment

Critics of Vice President Kamala Harris have seized on her appearance in a NASA video for children and on Monday took to social media to make fun of the production company's name behind the video: Sinking Ship Entertainment.

"This just keeps getting better," Tim Murtaugh, the former Trump 2020 communications director, posted on Twitter. "The company producing Kamala Harris’ video featuring professional child actors, which is called *Sinking Ship Entertainment"…is based in Canada."

He posted a screengrab from an article from the Washington Examiner that identified the Toronto-based company as the producer of "Get Curious with Vice President Harris," a YouTube original series.

Christopher Cadelago, a reporter for Politico who covers the White House and Harris, tweeted, "Not the point, but an unfortunate name to throw around politicians."

Sinking Ship Entertainment and Harris’ office did not immediately respond to an after-hours email from Fox News.

Harris was criticized early on for appearing on the video since then Biden administration has been facing several major problems, including the crisis at the border, the Afghanistan fallout and a lagging approval rating.

Harris serves as chair of the National Space Council and her message to the children was positive, telling them to embrace their own individuality. But conservatives mocked Harris for perhaps appearing a little too wide-eyed when talking about topics like craters on the moon.

The series is aimed at getting children interested in space and included an appearance by NASA astronaut Shane Kimbrough from the International Space Station.

Another source of mockery came earlier Monday when it was revealed that the children featured in the first installment of the series were child actors.

