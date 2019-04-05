Kamala Harris recalls ‘extremely bittersweet’ 2016 election night when she and Trump won

Democratic presidential candidate and California Sen. Kamala Harris shared the “bittersweet” night she had when she and Donald Trump won in the 2016 election.

During a Thursday night appearance, “Late Night” host Seth Meyers asked Harris if sharing her election victory with Trump was the “weirdest night ever” and if it felt like “being someone on the Titanic going, ‘I’ve got a boat.’”

Harris began by explaining that she was heading to a small dinner gathering with friends and family before what she hoped would be her election celebration, but her husband kept “grunting” in the car as he stared intently at the infamous election needle.

“He was making noises and I was like, ‘What’s going on?’ And I was like, ‘No, it’s too early. It can’t be.’ And as the night progressed, of course, that’s what it was,” Harris elaborated. “It was extremely bittersweet. And I tore up all the notes that I had prepared to read and I just took the stage and I said, ‘We will fight, we will fight.’”

“And then I went home and I sat on the couch with a family size bag of nacho Doritos and I did not share one chip with anybody,” the California senator chuckled. “And I just watched the TV. Utter shock and dismay.”

Harris is currently one of the leading candidates in the wide Democratic field, averaging at 9.8 percent in the polls according to Real Clear Politics, behind former Vice President Joe Biden (who has not yet declared) and her colleague, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.