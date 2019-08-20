Kamala Harris plunges in new poll of 2020 Dems

Former Vice President Joe Biden remains the clear front-runner in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination in a new national poll that also indicates a big drop in support for Sen. Kamala Harris of California.

According to a CNN survey conducted by SSRS, Harris stands at 5 percent support, down 12 percentage points from CNN’s last poll, which was released in June. Harris saw her poll numbers surge after what was regarded as a strong performance in the first round of Democratic presidential primary debates in late June, when she knocked Biden on his heels over his opposition to federally mandated school busing integration.

Biden saw his numbers take a dip after the first debate. But Biden now stands at 29 percent in the new survey, which was released Tuesday, up 7 points from CNN’s previous poll.

The former vice president enjoys a double-digit lead in the survey, with Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont at 15 percent and Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts at 14 percent. The support for the Democratic Party’s two progressive standard-bearers is largely unchanged from a month ago.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg is tied with Harris at 5 percent.

A Fox News poll released last Thursday indicated Biden at 31 percent, Warren at 20 percent, Sanders at 10 percent, Harris at 8 percent and Buttigieg at 3 percent, along with Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas is at 3 percent in the new CNN poll, with Booker, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii and former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro at 2 percent. Everyone else in the record-setting field of some two-dozen Democratic White House hopefuls registered at 1 percent or less.

Castro’s 2 percent showing helped him secure a spot on the stage at next month’s third round of Democratic nomination debates. He becomes the 10th candidate to qualify for the third round.

The CNN poll was conducted by SSRS Aug. 15-18, with 1,001 adults nationwide questioned by live telephone operators. The sampling error for questions about the Democratic nomination race is 6.1 percentage points.