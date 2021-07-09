Kamala Harris throws party for staffers amid toxic work environment flap

Staffers for Vice President Kamala Harris took to Twitter to show off a post-Fourth of July BBQ hosted at Naval Observatory amid reports of a tumultuous atmosphere in the West Wing.

The party held on Thursday came just days after reports surfaced detailing low morale in the vice president’s office.

A report by Politico last week detailed 22 interviews from current and former White House staffers who depicted a tense scene of infighting in Harris’ office, describing the working atmosphere as "tense and at times dour."

Harris, along with her husband Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, appeared in pictures posted to social media with roughly 60 White House aides, surrounded by blue-and-white checkered tablecloths, food and glasses of what appeared to be wine.

"What an honor to be at the Vice President’s residence with incredible colleagues for a post-July 4th BBQ," personal aid to the vice president, Opal Vadhan said in a tweet. "As always an honor to work on a team that looks like America."

Harris’ chief spokesperson Symone Sanders joined in and posted more than a dozen photos of herself with her colleagues.

"Tonight the Vice President and Second Gentlemen hosted the team at their home. The food was good and the people were amazing," she wrote.

Other members from Harris’ press team, including Peter Velz, Rachel Palermo and Vince Evans, posted photos of the indoor BBQ-style event.

Despite negative reporting of the management of Harris’ office from anonymous sources, the vice president’s chief spokesman defended the reportedly toxic workplace atmosphere.

"People are cowards to do this this way," she told Politico last week. We are not making rainbows and bunnies all day. What I hear is that people have hard jobs, and I’m like, ‘welcome to the club,’" Sanders said.

"We have created a culture where people, if there is anything anyone would like to raise, there are avenues for them to do so," she added.