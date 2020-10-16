Kamala Harris has awkward moment at NC event, says election 'ends in 19 days'

Democratic vice presidential nominee Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., had an awkward moment during a virtual campaign event in North Carolina Thursday, as she and a staff member broke out into laughter in the middle of a serious push for people to vote.

"So my last point is this: This election ends in 19 days," Harris said, a smile sweeping over her face. "Yes, that's what I said. Kamala did you say it ends in 19 days? Yes, I did, I said it ends in 19 days." At that point, Harris appeared to be fighting off laughter.

"Because you see North Carolina, early voting begins today on Oct. 15," she continued, as a male voice off camera can be heard laughing. "So, we want you to start voting. Oct. 15, we want you to start voting and voting early."

In-person early voting in North Carolina runs from Oct. 15 through Oct. 31. Mail-in voting began when ballots started going out to voters on Sept. 4. North Carolina was the first state to send ballots out to voters.

Harris went on to encourage voters to reelect Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who had just participated the night before in a debate against Republican rival Lt. Gov. Dan Forest.

Forest went after Cooper for restrictions he put in place to counter the coronavirus pandemic, which included keeping bars and gyms closed longer than other states.

"We don't need a governor that treats us like 5-year-olds," Forest said, according to WRAL. "The lockdown mandates and the masks are actually causing more harm than good."

Cooper defended his decision.

"You cannot wish the pandemic away," he said. "It doesn't work like that,"

