Kamala Harris applauds student, who accused Israel of 'ethnic genocide,' for speaking 'your truth'

Vice President Kamala Harris nodded while a student accused Israel of ethnic genocide and then responded by saying the student's "truth should not be suppressed."

After speaking at George Mason University in Fairfax, Virginia, to commemorate National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, Harris took questions from the audience. That's when a female student raised questions about the money the U.S. is providing to Israel and Saudi Arabia.

"I see that over the summer there have been, like, protests and demonstrations in astronomical numbers" about the Palestinian cause, the student said. She went on to note how "just a few days ago there were funds allocated to continue backing Israel, which hurts my heart because it's ethnic genocide and displacement of people, the same that happened in America, and I'm sure you're aware of this."

The student went on to allege that the money that would otherwise go to Americans struggling with housing and health care costs goes instead "to inflaming Israel and backing Saudi Arabia and what-not."

KAMALA HARRIS' NIECE SAYS THOSE WHO ARE NEUTRAL ON ISRAEL-GAZA HAVE ‘CHOSEN THE SIDE OF THE OPPRESSOR’

Harris replied that she "was glad" the student brought up such concerns and went on to say her opinion should be heard in a democracy.

"And again, this is about the fact that your voice, your perspective, your experience, your truth, should not be suppressed and it must be heard, right? And one of the things we're fighting for in a democracy, right?" Harris said.

Harris also claimed that democracy is "at its weakest when anyone is left out" of the conversation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Our goal should be unity, but not uniformity, right?" said Harris, later adding, "Unity should never be at the expense of telling anyone personally that, for the sake of unity, ‘Oh, you be quiet about that thing. You suppress that thing. Let’s not deal with that thing.' That's not unity. True unity is everyone in that room has a voice.

"The point that you are making about policy that relates to Middle East policy, foreign policy, we still have healthy debates in our country about what is the right path, and nobody's voice should be suppressed on that," she added.