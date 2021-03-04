Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Kamala Harris
Published

Kamala Harris speaks with Netanyahu in latest talk with a major world leader

The call comes as tensions between Israel and Iran are on the rise

By Sam Dorman | Fox News
close
Israel updating plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites: defense ministerVideo

Israel updating plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites: defense minister

Israeli Defense Minister Benny Gantz tells Fox News' Trey Yingst his country is prepared to act independently against Iran.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu had a call Thursday amid the Middle Eastern ally's growing tension with Iran.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel's defense minister told Fox News that his country was updating its plans to strike Iranian nuclear sites and was prepared to act independently. Just days prior, Netanyahu had blamed Iran for a mysterious explosion that impacted an Israeli-owned cargo ship in the Gulf of Oman last week.

The incident was just the latest to inflame tensions between the two nations and came as Harris appears to be moving toward a significant role in foreign policy.

According to Politico, Harris is trying to carve out a specialty in foreign policy and is taking on responsibilities like solo meetings with foreign leaders.

VP KAMALA HARRIS HOLDS CALLS WITH FOREIGN LEADERS WITHOUT BIDEN

She also participated in the first bilateral meeting of the new administration between Canada and the United States. Biden reportedly didn't do the same as vice president in the Obama administration.

She has spoken to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

In February, President Biden also spoke with Netanyahu about Iran and working to advance peace in the region.

According to Harris' office, she reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to partnering with Israel and supporting its security. 

"Vice President Kamala Harris spoke today by phone with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of Israel, and underscored the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to the U.S.-Israel partnership," a release read."The Vice President emphasized the United States’ unwavering commitment to Israel’s security. She expressed strong support for Israel’s recent groundbreaking normalization agreements with countries in the Arab and Muslim world, and stressed the importance of advancing peace, security, and prosperity for Israelis and Palestinians alike."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It added: "The Vice President and Prime Minister agreed on the importance of continuing close cooperation and partnership on regional security issues, including Iran’s nuclear program and the regime’s dangerous regional behavior," a release from Harris' office read.

Sam Dorman is a reporter with Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @DormanInDC or at facebook.com/SamDormanFoxNews

More from Politics