Doug Emhoff: Who is Kamala Harris' husband?

With Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., announced as presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s running mate, her husband Doug Emhoff could become the first “second husband” if the Democratic ticket wins in November.

“Doug, you're gonna have to learn what it means to be a barrier breaker yourself in this job,” Biden said Wednesday as he made his first appearance alongside Harris.

PENCE TELLS 'HANNITY' HE 'CAN'T WAIT' TO DEBATE KAMALA HARRIS, SAYS VOTERS' CHOICE 'COULD NOT BE CLEARER'

Emhoff, 55, was born in Brooklyn, New York. He moved to California as a young man, where he received degrees from California State University and the University of Southern California’s Gould School of Law.

He moved into the field of entertainment law first for Venable and then at DLA Piper since 2017, where he is a partner in the firm's Intellectual Property and Technology practice and its Media, Sport and Entertainment sector.

He describes himself in his Twitter profile as “dad, @kamalaharris hubby, lawyer, wannabe golfer, advocate for justice and equality.”

He has two children, Cole and Ella, from a previous marriage, and married Harris in 2014.

While he has largely kept a low profile, he was pictured last year scowling at a protester who stormed the stage when Harris was speaking -- and reportedly helped get the protester off the stage.

He also told The Hollywood Reporter in March that the experience of running for president has been "endlessly fascinating" and that he now says he gets stopped for selfies.

He also said he was happy to have his work, which also has offices in Washington, D.C.

"With all this other stuff that's happening in my life right now, it's great to have [my practice,] because it's something that I love and I'm good at," he said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

On Wednesday, the Biden campaign released part of the call between Harris and Biden where their spouses were brought on the line and Emhoff was introduced to Biden’s wife Jill.

“Jill, we’re ready to go to work, we’re ready to put it all on the line for you,” Emhoff said.