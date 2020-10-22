Kamala Harris reschedules Cleveland trip as Trump gains in Ohio polls

Democratic vice presidential candidate Kamala Harris will hold a campaign event in Cleveland on Saturday as the Biden campaign attempts to rally support in the key battleground state of Ohio.

Further details about Harris’ trip to Cleveland, such as timing and location, have yet to be announced. The Biden-Harris campaign rescheduled the trip after an initial visit planned for Oct. 16 was canceled after a Harris staffer tested positive for coronavirus.

President Trump’s campaign is also scheduled to make stops in Ohio this weekend. Vice President Mike Pence will hold a rally near Toledo, Ohio, on Friday, while President Trump is scheduled to host a “Make America Great Again” event in Circleville, Ohio at 4 p.m. ET on Saturday.

A Fox News poll of likely voters released earlier this week showed Trump with a 48-45% lead over Biden in the Buckeye State. The results marked a reversal compared to September, when polls showed Biden with a 5-point edge over Trump.

Ohio holds 18 electoral votes and is considered a key swing state in the 2020 presidential election. Trump won Ohio by 8 percentage points in 2016.

More than 1.1 million Ohio residents have already cast ballots since early voting began on Oct. 6, state officials said Tuesday.