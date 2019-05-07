Kamala Harris claims Democrats Gillum, Abrams would have won in 2018 'without voter suppression'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., claimed Sunday that former Democratic gubernatorial candidates Stacey Abrams and Andrew Gillum would have won in 2018 if not for "voter suppression."

“Let’s say this loud and clear: Without voter suppression, Stacey Abrams would be the governor of Georgia; Andrew Gillum is the governor of Florida," she said before calling for a new voting rights act.

Harris, a 2020 hopeful, made those comments while appearing at the NAACP Freedom Fund dinner in Detroit. In a statement on Twitter, Harris similarly called for automatic voter registration and making Election Day a national holiday.

"The truth is, we need a new Voting Rights Act in this country with automatic voter registration, Election Day as a national holiday, and we need to fight back against Republicans who suppress our constitutional right to vote," she said.

Her arguments were ones that Democrats made for years, including when former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton ran in 2016 and Republicans pushed initiatives like voter ID laws.

Republicans like President Trump have countered that laws like that help prevent fraud which skews election results.

Clinton, who has repeatedly been criticized for making excuses for her 2016 loss, claimed on Saturday that no matter how well candidates campaigned, they could have the election "stolen from you."

“I think it’s also critical to understand that, as I’ve been telling candidates who have come to see me, you can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you,” she said.

Abrams claimed on Friday that she actually won the 2018 race, despite election results showing she lost to Republican Brian Kemp.

"I'm here to tell you a secret that makes Breitbart and [Fox News host] Tucker Carlson go crazy: We won,” she said.

She added that she wasn't "delusional" and acknowledged that she wasn't yet the governor of Georgia. “I am not delusional. I know I am not the governor of Georgia - possibly yet," she said.