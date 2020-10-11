Expand / Collapse search
Confirmation of Amy Coney Barrett
Published

Kamala Harris claims the Barrett hearings are putting lives at risk, will participate remotely

Confirmation hearings for Amy Coney Barret begin on Monday.

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
Eric Shawn: Previewing judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearingsVideo

Eric Shawn: Previewing judge Amy Coney Barrett's Senate confirmation hearings

Angelo Genova says abortion and health care will take center stage.

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris on Sunday slammed Senate Republicans for "endangering" people's lives by moving forward with confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett

"By moving forward with Supreme Court confirmation hearings tomorrow--less than 2 weeks after members tested positive--Chairman Graham and Senate Republicans are endangering the lives of not just members and our staff, but the hardworking people who keep the Senate complete running," Harris tweeted Sunday. 

A spokesperson for Harris said she will participate in this week's hearings remotely from her Senate office in the Hart building.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

Bradford Betz is an editor for Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @bradford_betz.
