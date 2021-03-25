Expand / Collapse search
Homan blasts Kamala Harris as 'worst' possible choice to lead Biden border crisis response

Harris compared ICE officers to KKK during last border surge

Former Acting ICE Director Tom Homan slams Vice President Kamala Harris’ history of immigration policy positions and comments.

On "Fox & Friends" Thursday morning, former Acting ICE Director, Tom Homan, slammed Vice President Kamala Harris as the "worst pick" to lead the response to the current border crisis under the Biden administration. 

KAMALA HARRIS' LAUGHING ANSWER TO BORDER QUESTION SPARKS BACKLASH

TOM HOMAN: When President Biden says [Kamala Harris] is the most qualified, I mean, seriously? What color's the sky in his world? Because you couldn’t get a worse pick. Look, she supports sanctuary cities, she wrote legislation to reward those who illegally entered into the United States...

She vilified the men and women of the Border Patrol during the last surge, saying they are mistreating immigrants. She’s an open borders advocate. She wants to abolish ICE and she compared immigration officers to the KKK during the Senate hearing, and you want to put her in charge of immigration enforcement on the border? I couldn’t think of a worse choice.

