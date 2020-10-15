Kamala Harris calls Barrett hearings 'illegitimate process,' says Republicans 'doing great harm'

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., on Wednesday described the Amy Coney Barrett confirmation hearings an “illegitimate process” hours after she had made similar claims during her grilling of the Supreme Court nominee earlier in the day.

“The hearings this week have done nothing to alleviate the concerns raised about why this nominee was chosen and why this process is being rushed,” Harris, the Democratic vice presidential nominee, tweeted.

“My Republican colleagues are doing great harm with this illegitimate process, and great damage to the people and the Supreme Court,” she said.

Harris tweeted after three days of hearings and ahead of a final day of proceedings on Thursday. Democrats did not appear to make much of a dent, if any, in Barrett’s chances of being confirmed -- with Republicans appearing to have enough votes to confirm her and no sign of any further defections.

Democrats have accused Republicans of “ramming through” the nomination close to Election Day and have instead called on them to wait until after the election.

Republicans have brushed off that criticism, even citing the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s words that presidents are elected for four years, not three.

Harris had said during the hearing earlier Wednesday that the process "lacks legitimacy" and said the Senate should be working "day and night to provide economic relief to families” hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

She also quizzed Barrett on subjects including voting rights and racial discrimination.