Kamala Harris announces packed schedule of visits to early-primary states

Stepping up her travel to the four states that kick off the presidential primary and caucus calendar, presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris on Tuesday announced she’ll visit Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina later this month.

The Democrat from California and former state attorney general will campaign in South Carolina – the state that holds the first southern primary – on Feb. 15-16. That will be followed by a Feb. 18-19 trip to New Hampshire, the state that holds the first primary in the race for the White House.

Harris will campaign in Iowa – which votes first in the nominating calendar – on Feb. 23-24. And she’ll stop in Nevada – which holds the first western contest – Feb. 28-March 1.

Harris traveled to South Carolina last month, two days before formally kicking off her presidential campaign in front of 20,000 people at a rally in Oakland, California, where she was born and grew up. She stopped in Iowa the day after her official announcement.

But the trips to New Hampshire and Nevada are her first this cycle.

There were questions and concerns after Harris declared her candidacy last month whether she would emphasize other early voting states at the expense of New Hampshire.

Harris is a daughter of parents from Jamaica and India – and would be the first woman to win the presidency and second African-American if she makes it to the White House.

South Carolina, where black voters make up a majority of the Democratic primary electorate, is likely to figure heavily into Harris’s prospects. Harris campaigned in support of fellow Democrats in South Carolina in last year’s midterm elections. She also made stops in Iowa and Nevada but not New Hampshire.