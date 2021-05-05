Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff, both vaccinated, kiss with their masks on: 'Not about the science'

Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman Douglas Emhoff kissed each other with their masks on Wednesday, even though both are fully vaccinated.

At Joint Base Andrews, Harris and her husband were seen walking across the tarmac, where a suburban SUV was parked next to a staircase used to board the aircraft. When the second couple arrived at the point where they would part ways, they kissed goodbye. As social media users were quick to point out, however, the fully-vaccinated couple did not remove their masks to show their affection.

"She just kissed her husband (two fully vaccinated people) with each having a mask on. Ummm... CDC policy on kissing a spouse??" one user weighed in.

"Did she seriously kiss her husband with their masks on?" another commented.

"There is no evidence to warrant wearing one outside its bonkers," one more asserted.

"It's not about the science you guys," yet another user wrote.

"Both vaccinated and they kiss with masks ON. We live in a clown world, folks," someone else said.

According to CDC guidance, fully vaccinated individuals "can gather or conduct activities outdoors without wearing a mask except in certain crowded settings and venues."