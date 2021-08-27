Kabul attack could spark terrorism along US-Mexico border, Texas GOP lawmaker warns

The U.S. could see terrorism along the U.S.-Mexico border following the deadly attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, a Republican congressman from Texas warned Thursday.

U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, who served in the U.S. Navy and supported combat operations in Iraq and Afghanistan, said he feared the deadly attack in Kabul earlier Thursday was the beginning of "what we will continue to see."

Gonzales also claimed the attack might encourage terrorists stateside, and he specifically called on President Biden to secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

AFGHANISTAN EXPLOSIONS: 13 US SERVICE MEMBERS KILLED IN KABUL AIRPORT BLAST, MORE WOUNDED, OFFICIALS SAY

"My biggest fear is these attacks today are just the beginning of what we will continue to see as the Administration fails to get Americans and our Afghan allies out and to safety," Gonzales tweeted after the attacks.

"My biggest fear is these attacks today are just the beginning of what we will continue to see." — U.S. Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas

"Suicide bombs in Kabul today - suicide bombs in the US tomorrow. Biden must IMMEDIATELY secure our southern border before it’s too late!" he added from another Twitter account. "Our southern border is unsecured at a time when international terrorism is peaking. America please remain vigilant at all times. If you see something, say something."

The attack at Kabul's airport in Afghanistan killed at least 13 U.S. service members and injured at least 18 more, U.S. officials said, making it the deadliest day for the U.S. military in more than 10 years. More than 90 Afghans were also killed.

During a news conference Thursday evening, Biden promised to make terrorists "pay." He also vowed to complete the evacuation of American citizens and others from the country.

REPORTER'S NOTEBOOK: US CAPITOL FLAG AT HALF-STAFF SPEAKS VOLUMES ABOUT AFGHANISTAN HORROR

"To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay," Biden said.

Thursday’s attack was the deadliest day for U.S. troops since insurgents in Afghanistan shot down a U.S. Chinook helicopter in August 2011 – killing 38 people, including 31 U.S. troops.

Gonzales, who serves Texas' 23rd Congressional District, expressed condolences for the victims killed in the Kabul attack.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"For those of us who served in Afghanistan, it isn’t some mysterious place on a map. We fought like hell to kill the wolves before they killed us," he tweeted. "The men and women who died today or any day in Afghanistan can’t be for nothing."