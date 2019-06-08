Ginsburg suggests many 'most-watched' Supreme Court cases could be decided by 1 vote

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg suggested Friday that a number of the 27 rulings remaining before the court’s nine-month term finishes at the end of June could be decided by a one-vote margin, according to reports.

Of the 43 cases already decided, Ginsburg said, 11 were either 5-4 or 5-3.

“Given the number of most-watched cases still unannounced, I cannot predict that the relatively low sharp-divisions ratio will hold,” she added, according to Bloomberg.

Ginsburg made the comments at a judicial conference of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 2nd Circuit in New York.

Headline-grabbing pending rulings the liberal justice mentioned include whether a citizenship question can appear on the U.S. Census, and two gerrymandering cases in Maryland and North Carolina.

Meanwhile, predictions that Trump-appointed justices Neil Gorsuch and Brett Kavanaugh would solidify a Republican majority on the court have not come to pass, as each has sided with the liberal justices on numerous occasions.