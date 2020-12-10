AOC-linked group prepping primary challenges for Democrats in 2022

Progressives are already preparing to unseat Democratic incumbents in 2022 with a prominent left-leaning group fielding nominations for potential primary challengers.

Justice Democrats, which backed Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in 2018, is reportedly hosting a launch call next Tuesday for 2022 candidate recruitment.

The group described its search as part of its "process to support primary challengers, hold the Biden administration accountable, and elect a new generation of diverse, working-class Democrats who have a bold vision to transform our country."

OCASIO-CORTEZ'S PAC ENDORSES SEVERAL PROGRESSIVE CHALLENGERS IN BID TO COUNTER ESTABLISHMENT DEMS

The "Build the Squad" event will feature Ocasio-Cortez along with Representatives-elect Jamaal Bowman, D-N.Y., and Cori Bush, D-Mo. -- both of whom have been considered recent additions to the liberal "squad" in Congress.

Ocasio-Cortez also started her own political action committee earlier this year in a bid to put more progressives in Congress.

Tuesday's event represents the latest in a series of signals that the progressive wing of Congress isn't backing down amid other members' calls for moderation.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., recently criticized former President Obama for resisting the "defund the police" movement.

"We lose people in the hands of police," she said, linking to an article on Obama's comments. "It’s not a slogan but a policy demand. And centering the demand for equitable investments and budgets for communities across the country gets us progress and safety."